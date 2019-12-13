Play

The Rams signed Dortch to the practice squad Friday, according to the league's official transactions log.

Dortch appeared in two contests with the Panthers this season, during which he logged 17 snaps on special teams. The undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest will look to impress in a similar role on Los Angeles' practice squad.

