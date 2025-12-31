Mekari (back) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Mekari sustained a back injury during the Jaguars' Week 16 win over the Broncos, which prevented him from playing against the Colts in Week 17. He'll have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Titans, but if Mekari is unable to play, then Walker Little will likely start at right guard for a second straight game.