Jaguars' Patrick Mekari: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mekari (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup versus the Broncos, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Mekari suffered a back injury in the second quarter, making his status for the remainder of the game uncertain. Wyatt Millum should take over at right guard if Mekari ends up being unable to return.
