Patrick (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Patrick was listed as limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but it doesn't appear his foot injury was anything serious. The veteran can be considered on track to handle his usual depth role as the No. 4 wideout in Jacksonville, with all of Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington available heading into Sunday's divisional matchup.