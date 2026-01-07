Patrick secured his lone target for four yards during Sunday's 41-7 win against the Titans.

Patrick played 22 offensive snaps in the regular-season finale and was targeted fewer than two times for a fourth straight contest. The 32-year-old sees sporadic playing time as Jacksonville's No. 4 wideout and should continue to fill that role in the playoffs. He finished the regular season having played in 16 games, catching 15 of 24 targets for 187 yards and three touchdowns.