Patrick recorded five receptions on six targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Colts.

Patrick had the chance to step up with Parker Washington (hip) sidelined, and he took advantage to deliver his best showing of the season. He did a significant amount of damage on Jacksonville's final drive of the first half, hauling in a deep pass for 37 yards and then capping off the possession with a seven-yard touchdown. Patrick is a peripheral option in the team's offense and will likely see his production fade once Washington can return.