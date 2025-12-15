Patrick wasn't targeted during Sunday's 48-20 win against the Jets.

The 32-year-old played just two fewer offensive snaps than No. 3 wideout Parker Washington but wasn't involved in the passing game. Patrick took advantage of Washington's absence due to a hip injury last week and caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, but Patick likely won't have many opportunities while Washington, Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers are healthy.