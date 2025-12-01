Patrick caught his lone target for 11 yards during Sunday's 25-3 win against the Titans.

Patrick played just seven offensive snaps, which ranked fifth among Jacksonville's wideouts in the blowout victory. The 32-year-old played at least 29 offensive snaps in each of the previous three games but was relegated to a depth role Sunday with Brian Thomas (ankle) returning to action. Patrick has caught just eight passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games this year.