Joe Banyard: Released by Bills
Banyard was released by the Bills on Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Banyard suited up for two games with the Bills, receiving snaps only on special teams. The journeyman will now look to continue his career on a team in need of some extra backfield depth. The Bills will now proceed with three running backs on the depth chart.
