Banyard was released by the Bills on Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Banyard was released by the Bills for the second time this month, this time in order to make room for new addition Kelvin Benjamin on the active roster. The 28-year-old back played primarily a special team's role with the Bills, taking the field three times this season.

