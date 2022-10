The Giants signed Cager to their practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Cager is slated to join the other New York team, after he was let go by the Jets on Saturday. In his only action in 2022, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end started the season opener against the Ravens but failed to catch his lone target. Cager will now serve as an emergency depth option for the Giants' tight end group.