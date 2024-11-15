LaPorta (shoulder) isn't practicing Friday, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.
LaPorta hasn't practiced at all this week and thus seems unlikely to play Sunday against the Jaguars. He suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder during last week's win over the Texans, leaving Brock Wright as Detroit's top tight end for the fourth quarter.
