LaPorta (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

LaPorta made an early exit from this past Sunday's win against the Vikings in the second quarter after his foot got stuck in the turf, resulting in his left knee bending awkwardly. Afterward, he was diagnosed with a hyperextension and bone bruise in the knee in question, and coach Dan Campbell told Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site on Monday that the rookie second-round pick had an "outside shot" to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Rams. Campbell added at the time that the team would have a better idea of LaPorta's upcoming availability in 48 hours, but the tight end has since logged back-to-back absences. In the end, Friday's injury report may include a final ruling on LaPorta's status heading into the weekend, and if he's inhibited or sidelined, TE reps will trickle down to Brock Wright and James Mitchell.