Orchard was released by the Seahawks on Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Orchard was released to make room for newcomer Ezekiel Ansah on Seattle's 90-man roster. The Utah product has four NFL seasons under his belt, with his best year coming in 2017 -- Orchard appeared in all 16 games for Cleveland, logging 25 tackles (14 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble and even 17 kick return yards over 433 defensive snaps and 65 snaps on special teams.