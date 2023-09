Jamison Hensley of ESPN.comWright was picked up by the Ravens' practice squad Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Wright put together a solid preseason with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries while adding three catches for 15 yards. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth and will continue to work his way towards an opportunity to move up to the team's active roster.