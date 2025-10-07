The Buccaneers signed Wright to the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wright was unable to make the Buccaneers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he has been invited back by Tampa Bay to be part of the 53-man roster. He could be elevated to the active roster for the Buccaneers' Week 6 clash against the 49ers on Sunday to give the team additional depth at running back if Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) is not cleared to play.