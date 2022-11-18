Watson brought in four of six targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns and added a three-yard rush in the Packers' 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night.

Watson was third on the team in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night for the Packers, but he was once again on the receiving end of all of Aaron Rodgers' touchdown tosses. The rookie recorded scoring grabs of 14 and eight yards in the first and third quarters, respectively, giving him five end-zone trips in the last four days. Watson's next opportunity to extend that torrid stretch comes in a tough Week 12 road matchup against the Eagles a week from Sunday night.