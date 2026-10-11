Watson brought in six of eight targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 31-7 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Watson tied for the team lead in receptions with Matthew Golden while setting the pace in both receiving yards and targets. Golden struck for the first of his two touchdowns with a 42-yard grab that capped off Green Bay's 10-play opening drive. The veteran field-stretcher then added a 53-yard touchdown reception to put a stamp on the Packers' first drive of the second half, and Watson ultimately finished just five yards short of eclipsing the season-high 147 he mustered in Week 1 against the Vikings. Watson will take a 26-474-6 line into a Week 6 home showdown against the Cowboys next Sunday night.