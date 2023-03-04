Campbell tallied 96 tackles (56 solo), two interceptions, three pass deflections and a touchdown over 13 appearances during the 2022 season.

Campbell was a steady presence in the middle of Green Bay's defense when he was out there, but with him playing three fewer games than the season before and fellow linebacker Quay Walker stepping into a key role in his rookie season, he wound up with 50 fewer tackles than he made during the 2021 campaign. Campbell should remain a key contributor for the Packers after signing a multi-year deal last offseason, but don't count on him to make the same fantasy impact he did a couple years ago.