Wicks (calf) is not participating in practice Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks' calf injury has forced him to miss back-to-back preseason games, meaning Saturday's exhibition finale against Seattle will be his finale chance to log game reps before the regular season. Malik Willis appears in line to draw a final preseason start Saturday with Jordan Love (thumb) not yet ready for 11-on-11 reps. Elsewhere in Green Bay's receiving corps, Jayden Reed (foot) and Savion Williams (hamstring) are not practicing, while Romeo Doubs returned from his back injury Monday.