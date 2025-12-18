Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams was unable to log a practice this week but is still potentially able to suit up for Saturday's divisional contest. If the Bears win, the NFC North is all but out of reach for the Packers, a truth that no doubt will influence the starting strong safety's clearance to play through injury. If Williams is unable to suit up, Zayne Anderson will likely start at strong safety across from Xavier McKinney for Saturday's game.