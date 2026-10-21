Williams recorded six total tackles (five solo) and an interception during Sunday night's 23-13 win over the Cowboys.

Williams has yet to miss a defensive snap this season, and his biggest moment in Week 6 came in the second quarter when he jumped in front of a pass from Dak Prescott for his second interception of the year. The safety has now compiled 52 total tackles (32 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed, two of which are interceptions, and a fumble recovery over six games so far during the 2026 campaign.