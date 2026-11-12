Williams logged five tackles (four solo) and one interception during the Packers' 45-27 win over the Patriots in Week 9.

Brandon Cisse broke up a deep pass from Drake Maye to Kyle Williams early in the second quarter, and Williams was able to make a toe-tapping grab for the takeaway. Williams is up to three interceptions on the year, which ties his career high that he set across 16 regular-season games in 2025. The third-year defensive back is up to 76 tackles (48 solo), including 1.0 sacks, seven pass defenses and one fumble recovery through nine regular-season games.