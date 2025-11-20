Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs (knee) has a chance to participate in practice Thursday, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

After not practicing Wednesday, Jacobs looks poised to take a step forward in terms of his activity Thursday, even if it doesn't translate to a change in how the team lists his level of participation. According to LaFleur, Jacobs will go through the team warmup as well as individual work Thursday, and depending on how his knee responds to those activities, the Packers will decide whether he'll mix into drills with his healthy teammates. If Jacobs ultimately gets the green light to take part in drills, it would be an encouraging sign for his odds of playing Sunday against the Vikings.