Jacobs (knee/ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Jacobs has been battling lower-body injuries since he sustained a knee injury Week 11 at the Giants. He sat out Week 12 against the Vikings as a result, but he's suited up for each of the last five contests, totaling 73 touches during that span. Jacobs actually ranked third among Packers RBs in offensive snaps (13) behind Chris Brooks (21) and Emanuel Wilson (17) in Week 17, and with the team locked in to the No. 7 seed in the NFC side of the playoffs, Jacobs could find himself inactive Sunday at Minnesota to get him as healthy as possible for the postseason.