Jacobs (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs was limited in practice during the entirety of Week 18 prep due to lingering knee and ankle injuries, but Green Bay didn't tag him with a designation on Friday's practice report. Despite technically being well enough to play, the team will rest him with the playoffs in mind. In Jacobs' stead, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks will man the Packers backfield Sunday. Meanwhile, Jacobs' next chance for game action is poised to occur in the wild-card round next weekend.