Jacobs (knee) took part in individual drills at Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Per Zach Kruse of USA Today, coach Matt LaFleur hinted earlier Thursday that Jacobs had a chance to practice, but his official activity level won't be known until the Packers post their second Week 12 injury report. Jacobs made an early exit from this past Sunday's win at the Giants with what eventually was termed a bruised knee, and while he won't require surgery, he is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Vikings. Emanuel Wilson and, to a lesser extent, Chris Brooks are in line for increased workloads in the event that Jacobs is limited or sidelined this weekend.