Jacobs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

It's the same knee injury that held Jacobs out for Week 12, with reports suggesting he was bothered by increased swelling in the aftermath of a Week 14 win over Chicago. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but returned to limited participation Friday, setting up a potential game-day decision ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Fellow Packers running back Emanuel Wilson becomes an attractive lineup option if Jacobs end up inactive, having taken 28 carries for 107 yards and two TDs when Jacobs missed the Week 12 win over Minnesota.