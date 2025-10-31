Packers' Malik Willis: Cleared for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Willis (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Carolina, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
An ankle injury limited Willis' practice participation over the last two days of Week 9 prep, but the fourth-year pro has been cleared to serve as Jordan Love's backup quarterback Sunday. Willis has not played a snap this season after appearing in seven regular-season games (two starts) for the Packers in 2024.
More News
-
Packers' Malik Willis: Working through ankle injury•
-
Packers' Malik Willis: Leads two drives•
-
Packers' Malik Willis: Will play in preseason finale•
-
Packers' Malik Willis: Extended work as starter Saturday•
-
Packers' Malik Willis: Starting vs. Colts•
-
Packers' Malik Willis: Remains in backup role•