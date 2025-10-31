default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Willis (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Carolina, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

An ankle injury limited Willis' practice participation over the last two days of Week 9 prep, but the fourth-year pro has been cleared to serve as Jordan Love's backup quarterback Sunday. Willis has not played a snap this season after appearing in seven regular-season games (two starts) for the Packers in 2024.

More News