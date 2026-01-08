Green Bay lists Willis (shoulder/hamstring) as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game in Chicago, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Though Willis was inactive for the Packers' Week 18 loss to the Vikings due to the injuries to his hamstring and throwing shoulder, head coach Matt LaFleur expressed confidence earlier in the week that the fourth-year quarterback would be ready to back up starter Jordan Love in the postseason opener. However, with Willis not advancing beyond limited practice participation throughout the week, his status for Saturday's contest would appear to be more uncertain than initially expected. In the event Willis isn't available to play against the Bears, the Packers would turn to the newly-signed Desmond Ridder to serve as Love's backup.