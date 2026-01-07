Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Willis attempted to play through an injury to his right throwing shoulder Week 17 against the Ravens but aggravated it late in that contest. He then was inactive this past Sunday in Minnesota, yielding the start to Clayton Tune, who has since been waived. Coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on Tuesday that Jordan Love will start Saturday's wild-card contest in Chicago after missing the last two-and-half games due to a concussion that he suffered in his last visit to Soldier Field in Week 16. At the same time, LaFleur said he anticipates Willis serving as Love's backup this weekend, per Ryan Wood of USA Today. In the end, Willis may need to practice fully Thursday in order to avoid a designation ahead of Saturday's matchup.