Williams (foot) isn't practicing Friday, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams will likely be listed as questionable at best when the Packers release their injury report later Friday, as the rookie third-round pick managed just one limited practice Thursday sandwiched between two absences. Green Bay's banged up at wide receiver, but even on the off chance Williams gets the green light Sunday against the Vikings, his contributions would likely be limited primarily to returning kickoffs on special teams.