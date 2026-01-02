Packers' Savion Williams: Unable to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot/illness) did not participate at practice Thursday.
Williams took a step backwards Thursday after opening the week as a limited participant Wednesday. The wide receiver was unavailable for the team's Week 17 loss to the Ravens, and he's now potentially trending towards another absence Sunday against the Vikings. Williams will have one more chance to practice Friday and ultimately suit up for the Packers' regular-season finale.
