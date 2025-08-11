Renfrow (hamstring) is participating in Monday's padded practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Renfrow missed over a week of practice and Friday's preseason opener against the Browns due to a lingering hamstring injury, but the veteran wideout now appears to be ready to handle practice reps without restrictions. After having spent the 2024 season away from the NFL, Renfrow inked a one-year deal with Carolina in April and is now competing for a role slot role in the Panthers' wide receiver corps.