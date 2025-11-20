Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that Legette (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Legette didn't return to this past Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons after exiting late in the fourth quarter due to a hip issue, but his ability to open Week 12 prep as a full participant suggests he was likely held out mostly as a precaution. Assuming Legette incurs no setbacks with the hip during practice sessions Friday and Saturday, he should head into Monday's game in San Francisco without an injury designation. Despite his early exit, the second-year wideout turned in one of his best games as a pro in the Week 11 victory, finishing with four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on eight targets.