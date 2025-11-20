Legette (hip) is participating in practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen whether Legette is listed as a full or limited participant Thursday, but it's nonetheless encouraging that he's taking part in Carolina's first official practice of the week ahead of Monday's game against the 49ers. The 2024 first-round pick injured his hip in the fourth quarter of Carolina's Week 11 overtime win over the Falcons but relayed Tuesday that he believes he'll suit up in Week 12. That optimism is supported by Legette's presence at Thursday's practice.