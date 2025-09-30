Quintin Morris: Back with practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morris reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Morris was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 26-21 win over the 49ers, failing to record any stats while playing three snaps on offense. Additionally, the tight end added one tackle on kickoff coverage while playing 21 snaps on special teams. Morris has now exhausted his three elevations, and he'd have to be signed to the active roster in order to play again this season.
