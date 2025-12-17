Mayer failed to record a single target in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Eagles.

Mayer was not involved in Raiders' passing attack Sunday, as the tight was held without a catch for the second time this season. The 24-year-old played just eight of the Raiders' 42 offensive snaps in the blowout loss, while starter Brock Bowers was on the field for 38 snaps. Barring an injury to Bowers, Mayer cannot be trusted for fantasy purposes. Next up for the Raiders is a Week 16 matchup against the Texans.