Mayer (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.

Mayer, who has missed two straight games, was limited Wednesday, but the tight end's full participation Thursday paves the way for him to rejoin the Raiders' lineup Sunday against the Eagles. With a 22/182/1 receiving line (on 32 targets) in nine games, Mayer carries modest fantasy upside into Week 15 action in his complementary role working alongside fellow TE Brock Bowers, who leads the team in catches (53), targets (72), receiving yards (619) and receiving TDs (six).