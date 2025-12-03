Coach Sean McVay said Adams won't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, but he expects the veteran wide receiver to play Sunday in Arizona, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

This is a new health concern for Adams, who currently is on a six-game TD streak in which he has 11 end-zone visits during that span. Outside of touchdowns, he's put together 26 catches (on 44 targets) for 293 yards in that stretch, so he's relatively dependent on the all-important category for his fantasy appeal at the moment. That aside, Adams will have a pair of chances this week to prove his health before the Rams potentially give him a designation ahead of the weekend.