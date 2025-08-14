Forbes (hamstring) participated in Thursday's joint practice with the Saints, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Forbes had been sidelined for the last couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury. He was cleared to return to practice earlier this week, and head coach Sean McVay told reporters after Thursday's session that "[Forbes] got about 50 percent of the snaps today, which was in alignment with the plan." Forbes was claimed off waivers by the Rams in December after being let go by the Commanders, and the 2023 first-rounder is competing for a rotational spot at outside corner behind Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams.