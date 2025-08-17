Hunter rushed the ball 15 times for 55 yards in Saturday's 23-22 preseason win over the Chargers. He added one reception on one target for two yards.

Kyren Williams was rested, leaving Blake Corum as the starting back for the Rams. Hunter entered the game after one possession, but he appears to still be third on the depth chart entering the team's final preseason contest. He did show the ability to break tackles on a few of his carries while carrying a heavy workload in his second contest as a pro.