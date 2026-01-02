default-cbs-image
Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects Williams to play, whereas fellow running back Blake Corum (ankle) appears truly questionable. McVay also said he'll use starters even if Sunday's game doesn't matter for playoff seeding, but that doesn't necessarily mean Williams would handle a full workload.

