Rams' Kyren Williams: Questionable, should play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects Williams to play, whereas fellow running back Blake Corum (ankle) appears truly questionable. McVay also said he'll use starters even if Sunday's game doesn't matter for playoff seeding, but that doesn't necessarily mean Williams would handle a full workload.
More News
-
Rams' Kyren Williams: Expected to play•
-
Rams' Kyren Williams: Limited again Thursday•
-
Rams' Kyren Williams: Limited with ankle injury•
-
Rams' Kyren Williams: Gains 130 yards on 16 touches•
-
Rams' Kyren Williams: Hits 70-yard threshold in OT loss•
-
Rams' Kyren Williams: Hits pay dirt twice in Week 15•