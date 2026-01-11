Williams rushed the ball 13 times for 57 yards in Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round win over the Panthers. He added two receptions on two targets for 18 yards.

Williams wasn't particularly effective as a rusher, with his longest gain of the day going for only eight yards. The Rams were also in a surprising game script, forcing the team to the air and away from the run game. While that combination led to a modest yardage total for Williams, he made a 13-yard touchdown reception midway through the fourth quarter to temporarily put Los Angeles ahead. His performance was saved by the score, but Williams only saw two more touches than Blake Corum -- a usage trend that could continue in the divisional round.