Williams carried the ball 15 times for 45 yards and caught three of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over Washington.

Blake Corum was the more productive Ram on the ground, turning 11 carries into 58 yards and a touchdown, but the offense mainly flowed through Puka Nacua on the afternoon. Williams failed to find the end zone for only the third time in nine games this season, and the 45 rushing yards were his lowest total since Week 1, although he has yet to reach 100 in any contest. The Los Angeles backfield has become a clear timeshare however, limiting Williams' upside heading into a Week 10 trip to Arizona.