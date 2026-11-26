Williams rushed 12 times for 46 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of five targets for 19 yards in the Rams' 26-13 win over the Packers on Wednesday night.

Williams had already been losing ground to Blake Corum in recent weeks, but the latter's takeover of the ground attack appears to have been finalized Wednesday with his career-best 184-yard, one-touchdown effort. Williams logged his final three carries on the Rams' final drive, but Corum was in the clear lead role throughout the majority of the night. Williams did add his seventh rushing touchdown of the campaign on a seven-yard run early in the second quarter, but he appears destined for a true complementary role moving forward.