Williams rushed 16 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and brought in his sole target for three yards in the Rams' 24-9 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Williams had a difficult time finding running room against a game Chargers defense, but he salvaged his fantasy day with a one-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. Williams has five of his six rushing scores on the season in the last four games, and he's still averaging a robust 4.9 yards per carry heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Commanders next Sunday.