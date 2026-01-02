Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Williams (ankle) likely will play Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

McVay also said he'll play his starters even if the 49ers beat the Seahawks on Saturday, in which case the Rams would be locked in as the No. 6 seed. That doesn't necessarily mean starters will play the full game, but it does at least seem Williams is healthy enough to start. It's less clear if Blake Corum (ankle) will play, as he made an early exit from Monday's loss to Atlanta and didn't resume practicing until Friday.