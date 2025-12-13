The Rams activated Atwell (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday.

Atwell is still listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Lions, but his activation from injured reserve indicates that he'll be available to return from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. If he's cleared to play, Atwell will compete with Xavier Smith and Jordan Whittington for snaps at the WR3 spot behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring). Prior to his extended absence, Atwell caught four passes (one nine targets) for 164 yards and one touchdown across six regular-season games.