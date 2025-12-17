Walker failed to record a single target in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Bengals.

Walker was a complete non-factor Sunday despite playing a season-high 61 percent snap share. The second-year wideout played 25 of the Ravens' 41 offensive snaps in the contest, the second most snaps among wide receivers behind only Zay Flowers (32). The spike in Walker's playing time came on a day when teammate Rashod Bateman (ankle) was inactive. Even so, the North Carolina product was unable to earn any opportunities against Cincinnati. Walker is not a consideration for fantasy purposes as the Ravens host the Patriots in Week 16.